Short Interest in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Drops By 50.0%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $10.50.
