Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Decreases By 52.2%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 1,094,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.6 days.

SMMCF stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.