Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Decreases By 52.2%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 1,094,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.6 days.
SMMCF stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.