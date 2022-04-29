Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Declines By 50.0%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of SunLink Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

