Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Declines By 50.0%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TCKRF opened at $44.00 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

