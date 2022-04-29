Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rises By 152.0%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Telstra has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

TLSYY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Telstra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.