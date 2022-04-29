Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Grows By 147.4%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,270,000 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the March 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 641,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 914,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 65,209 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 63,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

