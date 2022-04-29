Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Increases By 96.3%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

