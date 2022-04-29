Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Rises By 100.0%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. Toto has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

