Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Increases By 446.7%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.