Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Increases By 446.7%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
