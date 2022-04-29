Short Interest in Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Drops By 54.2%

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.