Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Expands By 142.4%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the March 31st total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,457.0 days.

Shares of TSUSF opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04. Tsuruha has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $131.00.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

