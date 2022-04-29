Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Expands By 120.0%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tuniu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.