Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Expands By 120.0%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tuniu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
