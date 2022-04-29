Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Grows By 110.2%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

