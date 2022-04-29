Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Decreases By 63.2%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of United Bancshares worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBOH opened at $33.95 on Friday. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

