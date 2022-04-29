Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Decreases By 55.3%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VersaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NASDAQ VBNK opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. VersaBank has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VersaBank in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VersaBank in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

