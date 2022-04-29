Short Interest in VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Expands By 188.0%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.0 days.

Shares of VGP stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.58. VGP has a 12 month low of $201.20 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on VGP from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

