Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declines By 84.1%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCISY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.
Vinci stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.
About Vinci (Get Rating)
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
