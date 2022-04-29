Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declines By 84.1%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCISY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

About Vinci (Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.