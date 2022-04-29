Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declines By 53.8%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 469,181 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 174,515 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

