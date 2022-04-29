Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declines By 53.8%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
