Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Rises By 94.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -2.58.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

