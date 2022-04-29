Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Declines By 90.9%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
