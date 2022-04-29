Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Declines By 90.9%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on the acquisition and exploration of property interests that are considered potential sites of economic mineralization.

