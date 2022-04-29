Short Interest in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Decreases By 55.3%

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WQGA stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,427. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Get World Quantum Growth Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Quantum Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Quantum Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.