SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

