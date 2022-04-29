Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSRR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

