SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIGA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $500.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.50. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1,367.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 147,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 137,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

