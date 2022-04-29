SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SIGA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $500.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.50. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82.
Several research firms have issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
