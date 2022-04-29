Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.91.

SLAB traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.63. The company had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,440. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.04. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

