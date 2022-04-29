Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.91.
SLAB traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.63. The company had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,440. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.04. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
