Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 334,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.