Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 125.0% in April

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

