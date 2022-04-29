Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 125.0% in April

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About Simulated Environment Concepts (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simulated Environment Concepts (SMEV)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.