Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

