Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sirius XM by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

