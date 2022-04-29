SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of SJW opened at $60.88 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SJW Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SJW Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

