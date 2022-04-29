Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks’ is benefiting from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. Mobile and broad markets portfolios witnessed double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis. The improvement was driven by broad-based momentum owing to higher demand for the company’s connectivity solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings have been selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from Qorvo is a headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.73.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

