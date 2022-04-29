Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE ZZZ opened at C$25.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.