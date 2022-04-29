SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will announce $36.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.64 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $35.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $170.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $713.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $20.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 116.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

