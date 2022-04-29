SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $704.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $840.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $443.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 718.74 and a beta of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 40.01%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.