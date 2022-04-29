Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.81%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.