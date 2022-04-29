Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

STWRY stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

