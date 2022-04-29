Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

SLDB opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

