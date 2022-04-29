Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. 1,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40. Sompo has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

