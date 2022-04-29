Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NYSE:SAH opened at $42.78 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.
In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.