Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:SAH opened at $42.78 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

