Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAH opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

