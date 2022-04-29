Sonic Automotive, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonic Automotive has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.20. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

