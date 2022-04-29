Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.20. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.