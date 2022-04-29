Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the March 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
SOHO opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
