Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

