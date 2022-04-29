Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.50 Million

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to post $63.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $59.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $256.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $260.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $271.40 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $275.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.67 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.