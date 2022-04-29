Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $57.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:LUV opened at $46.90 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $2,957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 135.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,341 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

