Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $57.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
NYSE:LUV opened at $46.90 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $2,957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 135.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,341 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
