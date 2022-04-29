Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LUV opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.