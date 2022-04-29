Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE LUV opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
