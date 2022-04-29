Spectrum Brands (SPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

