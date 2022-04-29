Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
