Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Spok has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spok by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Spok by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

